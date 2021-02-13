West Cork driver jailed for serious injuries to woman

A West Cork motorist who was never in trouble was jailed for one year for seriously injuring a woman by his dangerous driving and for failing to stay at the scene of the high-speed crash.

William Kingston of Moreigh, Dunmanway, County Cork, a 20-year-old mechanic, was jailed at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. His mother wept in court as he was taken away to serve his sentence.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Clare Twomey on November 8 2019 at Castlelands, Enniskeane, County Cork, and failing to remain at the scene.

Alcohol admission

Defence barrister Mahon Corkery said it was a momentary lapse by the young motorist.

The young man later admitted that he had two pints of Guinness that night before the crash and agreed that his car had gone on to its incorrect side.

Detective Sergeant Ann Murphy said the scene of accident examination found that William Kingston’s car was three-feet over on to the injured party’s side of the road.

Ms Twomey was seriously injured in the head-on collision. Her husband was a front seat passenger in their Mini Cooper when it was struck by the Volkswagen Golf.

A front wheel was detached from each vehicle by the force of the impact.

Apology

William Kingston said from the witness box, “I am deeply sorry over it. I regret it every day and every night. I don’t know why I done it. I panicked.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “The Twomeys saw the vehicle coming at them at speed at the wrong side of the road.

“This was not a momentary lapse. It was clear and present bad dangerous driving.

"It was too fast and on his incorrect side of the road. He had no regard for other traffic that might be at the scene.”

The judge said that, unfortunately, it did not end at that for the defendant.

In relation to leaving the scene, he said, “I think it is horrendous and very bad form.”

William Kingston was sentenced to one year in prison and disqualified from driving for four years.