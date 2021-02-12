Gardaí appeal for information on armed robbery of An Post office

The stolen cash box a distinctive red and black colour, and the noted within will now have been exposed to green Dye. Picture: Garda Info

Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 21:32
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information relating to a Robbery of a post office on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Crumlin shortly before midday, when an unidentified man dressed in a genuine An Post jacket produced a firearm towards a cash-in-transit employee who was entering the post office.

A box with a large sum of cash inside was taken before the man fled the scene on a bicycle in the direction of the Kildare Road in Crumlin.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Gardaí say the box taken is a distinctive red and black colour, and the notes within will now have been exposed to a green dye.

They have asked the public and retailers to be alert to the circulation of green-stained banknotes, and to contact gardaí if they come into contact with one.

Gardaí have asked for anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity near Crumlin Village Post Office between 10am–12.30pm to come forward.

In particular, they are appealing to any road users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who were in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) to make this available.

Crumlin Garda Station can be contacted on 01 666 6200 and the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

