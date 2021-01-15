Staffing issues prevent Central Mental Hospital clinical director from attending Cork court

The clinical director of the Central Mental Hospital was unable to attend a court in Cork as directed by a judge because of staffing issues due to a second outbreak of Covid-19 at the hospital in Dundrum.

This emerged today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where Professor Harry Kennedy was expected to attend to give evidence in relation to admitting a man who is presently on 24-hour lockdown in Cork Prison.

Jane Hyland, prosecution barrister, said to Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin: “You directed the attendance of the clinical director. But there has been a second outbreak of Covid-19 and now there is significant difficulty with staff and Professor Kennedy cannot attend.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin who had directed attendance in person, said today that in the circumstances: “I do not have any problem with him attending remotely.” The matter was put back until January 18 for that purpose.

50-year-old William O’Connor of St. John’s Terrace, World’s End, Kinsale, County Cork, was found to be not fit to plead guilty or not guilty to assault charges and a forensic psychiatrist concluded that he needed treatment.

William O’Connor came before the court initially on two charges of assault causing harm to prison officers at Cork Prison on Rathmore Road on December 11, 2019.

O’Connor appeared in court earlier in the week by video link from prison. Judge Ó Donnabháin dealt with the brief matter today in the defendant’s absence and said he would do so again on Monday as the accused appeared to be very agitated by his court appearances.