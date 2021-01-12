Central Mental Hospital director summoned to Cork court

The clinical director of the Central Mental Hospital was directed to attend court in Cork because of the failure to find a place at the facility for a man found to be mentally unfit to plead to charges of assaulting two officers at Cork Prison.

50-year-old William O’Connor of St. John’s Terrace, World’s End, Kinsale, County Cork, appeared by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court flanked by two officers who wore protective clothing as the accused had his hands cuffed in front of him.

O’Connor shouted periodically in the course of today’s hearing. He said: “F***ing guards. Ye have no rights over me. You’re a Diplock court. Get that into your f***ing head. You keep bringing me up here. You have no authority over me.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin directed the attendance of the CMH clinical director and added: “He should attend in person. There is no point in doing this by video.”

“This is carrying on a long time. There is a finding by a forensic psychiatrist that this man needs treatment. I am extending my jurisdiction by the order to keep him in custody.”

Prosecution barrister, Jane Hyland, said: “There was an outbreak of Covid prior to Christmas and that restricted numbers further. He is third from the top of the list. This is the best that can be done.”

Ms Hyland said she had spoken to a representative of the CMH today and was asking for a two-week adjournment to advance the objective of getting O’Connor into Dundrum.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “I will make it very easy for them. The director knows this man is dangerous and in need of urgent psychiatric treatment. They have had numerous opportunities to take him.

If they do not take him I will let him out. When he does damage in the community let the authorities in Dundrum take responsibility.

"I cannot keep putting him in custody. Do Dundrum understand that?”

Ms Hyland said the CMH authorities did understand this.

Sinéad Behan, barrister for the defendant, said: “He has lost significant weight. There is concern for his psychiatric wellbeing. If released, GF (the psychiatric ward at Cork University Hospital) are unwilling to take him because he is not suitable.”

William O’Connor came before the court initially on two charges of assault causing harm to prison officers at Cork Prison on Rathmore Road on December 11, 2019.