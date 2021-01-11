Limerick man admits to helping facilitate attempted murder of Lee Boylan

Lee Boylan was shot several times in west Dublin nearly two years ago.
Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 15:07
Alison O’Riordan

A 49-year-old man has pleaded guilty to helping facilitate the attempted murder of Lee Boylan, who was shot several times in west Dublin nearly two years ago.

Alan Graham of Davin Gardens, Cahirdavin, Limerick, was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court via video link from Mountjoy Prison today.

He pleaded guilty to having knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation and participating in activities with the intention of facilitating the commission by the criminal organisation of the offence of attempted murder of Mr Boylan or being reckless as to same at Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 on March 6, 2019.

Graham was originally charged with the attempted murder of Mr Boylan, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and neck as he sat in a van at Blakestown Road on that date.

At today's brief hearing, prosecution counsel Pauline Walley SC said there were two counts on the indictment and a "nolle prosequi" will be entered on the attempted murder charge after the defendant is sentenced. This means the State will not be proceeding with the prosecution against Graham on this count.

Mr Justice Michael White remanded Graham in custody until February 2, for a sentence hearing and directed the preparation of a victim impact report.

