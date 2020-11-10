Revenue seize €2.5m worth of cigarettes at Dublin Port

Revenue officials seized almost €2.5m worth of cigarettes at Dublin Port yesterday.

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in 10 large metal boxes, concealed within timber frames, on a trailer that had arrived on a vessel from Rotterdam.

in total, 3.5 million cigarettes were seized.

The smuggled cigarettes were branded ‘Winston’ have an estimated retail value of €2,415,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €1,890,600.

Revenue says this seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Any businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding the smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.

Investigations into yesterday's operation are ongoing.