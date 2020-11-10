Revenue seize €2.5m worth of cigarettes at Dublin Port

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in 10 large metal boxes, concealed within timber frames, on a trailer that had arrived on a vessel from Rotterdam.
Revenue seize €2.5m worth of cigarettes at Dublin Port

In yesterday's operation, almost 3.5 million cigarettes were seized. Picture: Revenue/Twitter

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 17:24
Steven Heaney

Revenue officials seized almost €2.5m worth of cigarettes at Dublin Port yesterday.

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in 10 large metal boxes, concealed within timber frames, on a trailer that had arrived on a vessel from Rotterdam.

in total, 3.5 million cigarettes were seized.

The smuggled cigarettes were branded ‘Winston’ have an estimated retail value of €2,415,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €1,890,600.

Revenue says this seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. 

Any businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding the smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.

Investigations into yesterday's operation are ongoing.

Read More

Man, 50s, arrested in Dublin following seizure of €8,500 cash

More in this section

Law and justice concept Man jailed for raping his wife twice in one night drops appeal against sentence
Virus free cash Man, 50s, arrested in Dublin following seizure of €8,500 cash
Paddy Kenny1 Family of new mum killed in road accident awarded €800k
#drugs crisiscrimesmugglingrevenuecigarettes
law & justice

Woman charged in €148k money-laundering case

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 7, 2020

  • 14
  • 26
  • 27
  • 35
  • 38
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices