Man, 50s, arrested in Dublin following seizure of €8,500 cash

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man following the seizure of a sum of cash and other property.

During an operation today, Gardaí searched a house in the Castletymon area of Tallaght and uncovered €8,500 in cash.

The cash was seized along with three mobile phones and a number of items of high-value clothing.

Following the search, a man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

The operation was carried out by Gardaí from the 'M' District Drugs Unit assisted by local detectives, community policing and regular units supported by the Armed Support Unit.

It is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected money laundering and follows the seizure of €49,000 cash in the Tallaght area on 31 August 2020.