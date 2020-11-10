Gardaí seize €40k stash of cocaine and two guns in Limerick

Gardaí have seized a stash of cocaine and two guns in Limerick city.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting criminal activity in the Limerick city area, Gardaí carried out a search near the riverbank of St Mary’s Park.

At around 4.30pm yesterday, Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, began searching the area.

During the course of the search, Gardaí discovered €40,000 of suspected cocaine, a shotgun and a small number of shotgun cartridges that were all wrapped in plastic.

As Gardaí continued to search the area Garda Dog "Rex” indicated to his handler that there was something hidden underground by the riverbank that warranted closer inspection.

Gardaí then discovered a handgun that had also been wrapped in plastic.

The firearms will now be sent for ballistic analysis whilst the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland.

The scene was preserved and examined by the local Scenes of Crime Unit.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.