Cork gardaí express concern over levels of domestic violence and drink-driving

Senior gardaí in Cork have expressed concern about a rise in domestic violence, the number of drivers who continue to get arrested while intoxicated on drink or drugs and as the nights get longer have urged pedestrians and cyclists to avail of free high-visibility vests.

Burglaries, assaults, and most other crimes have been reduced in Cork City and county. This is mainly being attributed to increased Covid-19 garda patrols and checkpoints which have deterred gangs of travelling criminals, and the results of restrictions on what he termed "the night-time economy”.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, who delivered a comprehensive report on crime figures for the region to the Cork City and County JPC (Joint Policing Committee), said gardaí were delighted with the “good news story” that the vast majority of crimes were down from January–October of this year, compared to the same period in 2019. However, concerns remain over some crimes in particular.

Reported cases of domestic violence were up 14% to 1,151 in the Cork City Garda division, up 13% to 548 in the Cork North division, and up 28% to 287 in the Cork West division.

Meanwhile, even with the pubs closed for lengthy periods over the last 10 months, 648 people were caught driving under the influence.

“This is disappointing despite all the road safety campaigns,” said Chief Supt Myers.

"It's hard to believe. In a lot of cases they were under the influence of both drink and drugs. The message is if you want to take a chance, you'll get caught."

While 19 people have died on the region's roads in the past 10 months, which senior gardaí said was 19 too many, the number of serious accidents and material-damage-only accidents are down, which is due to fewer people working and many of those still in jobs choosing to work from home.

However, Chief Supt Myers said gardaí are concerned about what they describe as "vulnerable road-users" as the nights get longer.

Of these deaths, six were pedestrians, three were cyclists, and two were motorcyclists, he said.

The senior officer is urging people to wear hi-vis jackets, which can be obtained free of charge from most Garda stations.

The latest figures also show a large increase in the number of people arrested for drug dealing and for drug possession.

There were 448 people arrested for drug dealing and 1,585 for possession in the first 10 months of this year, which is a significant increase on the comparable 2019 figures.

Chief Supt Myers said cannabis remained the number one drug seized, followed by heroin and cocaine.

“We are targeting those who are wrecking our communities,” he said.

He said these arrests accounted for over €3m in drugs being taken off the streets.

Assaults causing harm and minor assaults were noticeably down right across the three Cork Garda divisions which Chief Supt Myers attributed to the “night-time economy being closed down” due to Covid-19 restrictions.

So, too, were public order and drunkenness arrests.