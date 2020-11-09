€44,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Longford

Gardaí have seized €44,000 worth of suspected drugs in Longford.

They said in a statement that at around 11am this morning, they searched a house and located a package containing approximately €44,000 worth of cannabis herb, pending analysis.

A man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Granard Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Gardaí said that the seizure was conducted as part of an intelligence-led operation in conjunction with Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.