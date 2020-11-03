Four arrested following €1m cannabis seizure in Kildare

Four men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of €1,000,000 of cannabis by gardaí in Kildare today.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted and searched two vehicles in the Kildare area at 6.30am this morning.

During the course of this search, approximately ten kilos of cannabis with an estimated street sale value of €200,000 were seized.

A further search was carried out at premises in the Kildare area, where a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation was discovered.

Gardaí seized over one thousand mature cannabis plants - with an estimated street value yield of €800,000 - at this premises.

Four males aged in their 50s, 30s, 20s, and teens, have been arrested in connection with the seizures.

The four are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of sections 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Naas and Newbridge Garda Stations.