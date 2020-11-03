Gardaí seize €105,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Cork city

Two men, both in their 30s, have also been arrested
Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 08:44
Steve Neville

Two men have been arrested as gardaí seized €105,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Cork city on Monday.

Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs, assisted by uniform and detective gardaí from Gurranabraher, executed two search warrants resulting in the seizure of the suspected drugs.

A statement revealed that at 7pm gardaí executed a search warrant at a house on Sundays Well Road.

During the course of this search, gardaí seized €85,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and were brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station.

They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A second search warrant was later executed at a house on Blarney Street resulting in the seizure of €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

No further arrests were made following this search.

Gardaí said that all of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

