Man held after Dublin shooting incident

Gardaí at the scene on Greensfort Cresent, Clondalkin. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 13:45

A man has been arrested after a shooting incident in Dublin last night.

At approximately 9.20pm, a number of shots were fired at a house on Greensfort Crescent in Clondalkin.

According to gardaí, while damage was caused to the windows and exterior of the house, no one was injured.

Those involved fled the scene on foot.

Armed Support Unit

In a follow-up operation a man in his 20s was arrested near the scene by members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) a short time later. He is currently being held Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act at Ronanstown Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to contact the incident room at Ronanstown Garda Station on 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

