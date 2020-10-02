Cork man on trial for rape says sister is 'notorious liar'

A Cork man on trial for raping his sister for three years following her Confirmation told gardaí: “She’s a notorious liar.”

When specific allegations were put to him about indecent assaults on her when she was allegedly blindfolded he replied: “God no, I did not… I am appalled and shocked at what I’m hearing.” This evidence came from a memo of an interview the accused had with investigating gardaí.

Prosecution senior counsel Tom Creed called as a witness a brother of the accused man today. He put it to the witness that he made a statement to investigating gardaí in 2018 but the witness said there were things in the statement that he never said.

Mr Creed SC read the statement to the witness before Ms Justice Rose Gearty and the jury at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

The witness said there were also things he said that were not included: “The first thing out of my mouth was that girl (complainant) could not lie straight in bed, but that is not there (in statement).

“I did make a statement but it is incorrect.

At the moment I really don’t like that statement. There are things in it I don’t know why they are there.

Mr Creed read from the witness’ statement: “He (defendant) said he was brought in for raping (complainant).” The witness said today that the defendant — his brother — never said that to him.

Mr Creed said the witness stated in 2018 that his brother “mentioned the blindfold.” The witness said today that the first he heard of a blindfold or of rape was on Thursday night from a report in the Irish Examiner on the internet.

Mr Creed said the witness said two years ago about his conversation with his brother that he (the accused) said: “He never had intercourse with (complainant). From what he could remember it was all touching and feeling.” The witness said in court today: “That was never said, I was never asked.”

Mr Creed continued from the statement, “He (the accused) said he was a kid and experimenting.” The witness said he never said that in relation to his brother, the accused.

When the case was being adjourned, the witness said: “It is a bit unfair.

I only came to court to tell the truth. I don’t like being called a liar by no man.

The complainant said her brother raped and indecently assaulted her from the age of 11 or 12 and she denied that her complaints were motivated by a row over the inheritance of the family home.

“The house had nothing to do with what (defendant’s name) done to me. What (name) done to me had nothing to do with bricks and mortar,” the complainant testified.

The complainant described the defendant as, ‘sneaky’, ‘a slimeball’ and ‘a monster’.

The complainant who made her Confirmation in 1975 testified that sexual incidents with her brother commenced at that time and went on until he got married and left the family home in October 1978.

The complainant’s brother, who is five years older than her, is on trial before Ms Justice Gearty and a jury of eight men and four women on five counts of raping her and 28 counts of indecent assault. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

The trial continues on Monday.