Cork woman accuses older brother of raping her after Confirmation

A Cork woman who had a baby after being raped as a teenager by her father testified in a trial by judge and jury on Wednesday that her older brother raped her from some time after her Confirmation.

The complainant, who made her Confirmation in 1975, testified that sexual incidents with her brother commenced at that time and went on until he got married and left the family home in October 1978.

The complainant’s brother, who is five years older than her, went on trial before Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty and a jury on Wednesday on five counts of raping her and 28 counts of indecent assault. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

Sexually abused by father

Before going into the allegations in the trial of her brother, prosecution senior counsel Tom Creed first asked the complainant about being sexually abused by her father. She said she came home one day in her Communion dress and her father had sex with her. She said he did it again when she was nine and a third time in the shed at the back of the house when she was 17, as a result of which she had a baby.

Siobhán Lankford, senior counsel for the man on trial for raping and indecently assaulting his sister, said the defence did not require evidence to be given about their father raping her.

A jury of eight men and four women was sworn in to hear the case against the complainant’s brother.

The defendant is charged with raping his sister by putting his penis in her vagina five times and 28 counts of indecent assault which included alleged incidents of putting his penis in her mouth and in her anus. Mr Creed said that the alleged indecent assaults were so categorised prior to 1990, and not as rape.

Alleged offences between 1975-1978

Prosecution senior counsel Tom Creed opened the case to the jury stating that the alleged offences occurred at the family home between July 1975 and October 1978.

“My dad was very violent, very drunk, very selfish, a bad, angry drunk to be honest,” the witness testified.

After describing three incidents of her father having sex with her she then went on to testify about the alleged incidents related to her brother, who is the only person on trial in this case.

She said it started with an incident where she wanted to be friends with some girls who told her that she would have to steal some sweets in a shop first. When she was caught stealing the sweets, and the guards were called she was told to inform her parents but confided in her older brother instead and he told her that he would look after her and that was what big brothers were for.

But she said he began to call her up to his room telling her that he needed to build up his muscles for sport because otherwise he would not win matches.

She described various activities that allegedly occurred in the following years, including being blindfolded while he put his penis in her mouth as he made “horrible grunting sounds.”

“He was so snaky you wouldn’t have a safe place once you got to the gate… He would blindfold you. I think it was a man’s tie. He would tie it so tight it would hurt your nose…

(Afterwards) you would get to the bathroom and wash yourself in Dettol and try to get yourself clean and get rid of the smell

"He would say, ‘You are a good liar. Who is going to believe you? You are a tramp’.

“When the blindfold was put around your eyes that was the scariest.”

The trial continues on Thursday.