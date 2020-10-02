Three arrested in relation to aggravated burglary in Mullingar

Three people have been arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary that took place in Co Westmeath.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 19, in the Ballinea area of Mullingar.

Gardaí said that at around 2pm, a number of people forced their way into a domestic residence.

The suspected offenders proceeded to take the homeowner's vehicle and some personal items from the house.

Gardaí said that they carried out a number of searches in the midlands yesterday and a woman, in her 70s, and two men, aged in their 40s and 20s, were arrested.

All three are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 in Mullingar and Tullamore Garda stations respectively.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the incident.

Anyone who was in the Ballinea area of Mullingar, or anyone that availed of the car park facilities at the Royal Canal, Grange South Mullingar between 12pm - 2pm on Saturday, 19 September 2020, is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.