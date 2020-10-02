Gardaí believe fire at former Cork convent may have been started intentionally

Gardaí said they are aware “that a large crowd of people recorded mobile phone footage of the blaze and would like those people to come forward”
The scene after the fire at the former Convent of Mercy building and attached church in Skibbereen, Co Cork. Picture: Denis Boyle

Friday, October 02, 2020 - 10:13 AM
Steve Neville and Eoin English

Gardaí have said that they believe a fire at a former convent in Co Cork may have been started intentionally.

Gardaí made the announcement in a statement following a technical examination, and they are appealing for witnesses to the fire at the former Sisters of Mercy campus on the Cork Rd in Skibbereen to come forward.

The blaze, which occurred on Tuesday, caused significant damage but there were no injuries as nearby homes were evacuated by emergency services.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident to contact them.

They said they are aware “that a large crowd of people recorded mobile phone footage of the blaze and would like those people to come forward”.

Gardaí are also appealing for any motorists who were in the Cork Road area of Skibbereen between 3.15pm-4.45pm, particularly those with dash cam footage, to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Firefighters from Skibbereen, Bantry and Schull spent several hours tackling the blaze after the alarm was raised just after 4pm on Tuesday.  

A view of the chapel of the former Sisters of Mercy convent which was gutted by fire on Tuesday afternnon in Skibbereen, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan
A view of the chapel of the former Sisters of Mercy convent which was gutted by fire on Tuesday afternnon in Skibbereen, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

The fire broke out less than two weeks after Cork County Council granted planning permission for a €10m commercial and residential redevelopment of the site.

The convent dates from 1857. The chapel, designed by the renowned architectural firm, EW Pugin and GC Ashlin, and built by William Murphy of Bantry, was consecrated on April 30, 1868.

The order’s 144-year connection with Skibbereen ended in 2004, and Mercy Heights, at the rear of the campus, ceased as a school in 2016 when the town's three post-primary schools were amalgamated.

Latest

