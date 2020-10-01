Gardaí seize €4m in cash following search of properties in Kerry and Laois

Gardaí seize €4m in cash following search of properties in Kerry and Laois

Gardaí in Kerry and Laois seized €4m in cash yesterday. Picture: Garda Info Twitter

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 13:02 PM
Mairead Cleary

Some €4m in cash has been seized as part of a major garda operation targeting the activities of an organised crime group.

Three motor vehicles were also seized in the sweep, which took place at two different properties in Kerry and Laois.

The goods were discovered yesterday following the search of two properties, as part of an investigation targeting the suspected criminal activities of a particular organised crime group, believed to be involved in drug trafficking at an international level.

A man, aged 45, was arrested on suspicion of having committed an organised crime related offence and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station, pursuant to organised crime-related legislation.

Commenting on the seize, Assistant Commissioner John O'Drisoll said "The seizure yesterday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) of cash, potentially to the extent of €4m, bringing to €8m the total amount of cash seized by GNDOCB so far this year, is another important achievement, reflecting our determination to dismantle particular organised crime groups.”

