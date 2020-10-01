Roscommon Gardaí seize fully loaded handguns in Castlerea 

Gardaí in Roscommon have seized three loaded handguns and arrested one man last night.

Officers from the Roscommon/Longford division stopped the vehicle on Main Street, Castlerea at around 8.30pm. During the search of the car, Gardaí discovered three fully loaded 9mm pistols.

A man in his early thirties was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 for unlawful possession of firearms.

Gardaí also seized a small quantity of heroin at the scene. Investigations are ongoing. The firearms will be sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis.