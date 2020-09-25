Attack on teens may have been racially motivated 

Gardaí investigating an assault on two teenage boys last Monday in Crumlin have said it was possibly a racially- motivated incident, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

At approximately 12.20pm, a 15-year-old was in Éamonn Ceannt Park, known as Sundrive Park, with a number of friends when he was physically and verbally assaulted by three adult men. He was taken to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

A friend aged 14 attempted to intervene and was also physically and verbally assaulted by one of the three men, gardaí said.

The three suspects, aged in their early 20s, made their exit from Éamonn Ceannt Park on foot. No arrests have been made.

One of the males was reported to be wearing a black jacket, while the other two males were reported as wearing a dark grey jacket and a blue jacket.

Gardaí said they take "hate crime seriously, and each and every hate crime reported to us is professionally investigated and victims supported during the criminal justice process".

They appealed for witnesses, and for anyone who may have camera footage of the incident to make it available.