Judge asks gardaí to visit Cork meat plant over spate of motoring offences

A judge has asked gardaí to visit a meat processing factory to ask management there to remind workers of the need to have insurance and an up-to-date driving licence after what he said was a spate of cases coming before him.

The issue was raised during the case of Alexandru Popov, of Ardmore, Timoleague in Co. Cork, who pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and while disqualified at 6.10pm on July 3 last on Abbey St in Timoleague.

Clonakilty District Court heard that a garda had stopped a black Mercedes being driven by Popov and later learned he was a disqualified driver.

Popov, 29, had been banned from driving for two years on December 20 last in Bandon District Court and had a total of four previous convictions.

His solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, said Popov had not known he was disqualified as he had not been in court on the day the disqualification was handed down.

The court heard he works in Stauntons Foods near Timoleague.

Judge McNulty said: "Can I ask gardaí to go to Stauntons and to go there and speak to the manager and say that a number of their employees have come before this court for driving without insurance and can they take steps to make them aware that if they are driving in Ireland they need a licence and insurance."

"They might be able to assist the court in avoiding further difficulties."

Mr Taaffe said Popov was in Ireland over 12 months and had poor English. The judge asked would he understand what a suspended sentence meant, handing him a 30-day suspended sentence and warning that Popov was "one more step up the ladder" in terms of offending.

He suspended the sentence for two years on the usual conditions and on the condition that Popov does not drive again while disqualified.

"it would be unwise to re-offend," he said.