Gardaí continue to question teen over murder of homeless man in Dublin

Gardaí are continuing to question a juvenile in relation to the murder of a homeless man in Dublin’s south inner city.

The remains of a man, aged in his 40s and believed to be Eastern European, were found on a laneway off the South Circular Road, in the early hours of Monday.

Gardaí are satisfied they have identified the victim but are still trying to contact relatives abroad before releasing any details.

A minor, aged 16, was subsequently identified by gardaí and arrested. Charges may be brought as early as Tuesday.

It is thought that witnesses put the suspect at the scene. Gardaí, who arrived at 1.30am, were able to trace him to accommodation.

The minor is thought to have moved to Ireland from abroad when he was very young.

A 'serious physical beating'

Gardaí had received reports of a serious assault taking place on the alleyway off Hamilton Road in Kilmainham at 1.30am.

Garda sources said the victim sustained a serious physical beating, that was severe enough to inflict fatal injuries. The victim died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the attack, including suspicions that there may have been previous interactions between the suspect and the victim.

This may relate to the theft of a mobile phone from the victim.

The youth is thought to have been hanging around with other teenagers in the area at the time.

Gardaí are investigating reports that the juvenile was involved in a separate robbery on the North Quays at the weekend.

Part of this incident, in which there was a fight between a group of people, was recorded and shared on social media.

The youth was arrested in relation to that incident, but officers are confident there is no link to the murder.

It is thought that the youth does not have a record of criminal activity, but was considered to have behavioural issues.

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry in their investigation, sources said.

The laneway was sealed off pending a forensic examination and the arrival of the State Pathologist. The remains were later removed for a full post mortem examination.

Gardaí do not believe any weapon was used.

Flowers at the scene today. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

The laneway runs along the side of two rows of houses, one on Madison Road and the other on Mayfield Road.

The laneway is parallel to South Circular Road, a busy thoroughfare, though it is not thought many would have been out at the time of the assault.

Some flowers were placed nearby during the day.

While the area is considered a quiet residential area, some residents have complained of gangs of youths causing trouble.

A Garda statement said officers in Kevin Street were appealing to anyone who might have any information in relation to this matter to come forward.

It said that anyone who was in the Madison Lane area between the hours of 11pm and 2am should contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.