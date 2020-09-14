Witness appeal after eight dogs stolen in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation the burglary
Witness appeal after eight dogs stolen in Cork

Some of the dogs that were stolen. Picture: Gardaí

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 11:23 AM
Steve Neville

Eight dogs have been stolen from kennels on a property in Macroom, Co Cork.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to the burglary.

It happened between 9pm and midnight on September 13.

The kennels, on a property in Clondrohid, were broken into and eight dogs were stolen.

The dogs are five Patterdale Terriers, two Fell Terriers, and one Fox Terrier, all aged between one and five.

Some of the dogs that were stolen. Picture: Gardaí
Some of the dogs that were stolen. Picture: Gardaí

Gardaí attend the scene and have begun gathering CCTV from the area and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

They are now calling on anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Clondrohid area of Macroom between 8.30pm and midnight on Sunday, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590.

Read More

Teen held as Gardaí launch murder inquiry into homeless death

More in this section

Lisa Smith Date set for trial of former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith
dan%20generic%20garda%2010 Men armed with broken glass bottle threatened shop staff in Dublin robbery 
001%20Kilmainham%20body Teen held as Gardaí launch murder inquiry into homeless death

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 12, 2020

  • 6
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 31
  • 41
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices