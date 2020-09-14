Witness appeal after eight dogs stolen in Cork

Eight dogs have been stolen from kennels on a property in Macroom, Co Cork.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to the burglary.

It happened between 9pm and midnight on September 13.

The kennels, on a property in Clondrohid, were broken into and eight dogs were stolen.

The dogs are five Patterdale Terriers, two Fell Terriers, and one Fox Terrier, all aged between one and five.

Some of the dogs that were stolen. Picture: Gardaí

Gardaí attend the scene and have begun gathering CCTV from the area and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

They are now calling on anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Clondrohid area of Macroom between 8.30pm and midnight on Sunday, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590.