Three men arrested as part of investigation into online dating scam

Three arrests have been made in West Dublin and Navan today as part of search operations conducted by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

The searches were part of ongoing investigations relating to suspected online romance and investment fraud.

Three men are currently being detained at garda stations in West Dublin and can be held for up to seven days.

A number of devices were seized for examination during today's searches.

The arrests are a culmination of investigations into complaints of suspected romance and investment fraud.

It is believed one of the victims in the case was convinced to transfer large sums of money to accounts in Ireland, Turkey, Dubai and Vietnam over a nine-month period.

The victim is understood to have met the fraudsters on an online dating site.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan said senders of such emails have never been arrested in Ireland before.

"To date, the belief would always have been that criminal groups engaged in this activity are operating from outside this jurisdiction.

"This investigation shows that this is not always the case. It is anticipated that numerous injured parties from all over the world will now be identified.

"We would encourage other victims of this type of fraud to report incidents to local Gardaí.”

Investigations are ongoing.