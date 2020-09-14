Teen arrested following seizure of €8k worth of drugs

During the search, gardaí seized €8,000 of alprazolam tablets along with a small quantity of cocaine.

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 15:56 PM
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Tipperary have seized over €8,000 worth of suspected drugs today.

Shortly after 1pm, members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, assisted by Clonmel and Carrick on Suir Detective Branch, executed a search warrant at an address in the Brook Crescent area of Clonmel.

A male, aged in his late teens, was arrested at teh scene.

He is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

