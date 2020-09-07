Man charged with sending menacing mail to Department of Health

A 50-year-old man accused of sending threatening post to the Department of Health's offices in Dublin has been barred from contacting any member of the Oireachtas.

Mark Watts, of Nicholastown, Athy, Co Kildare, was arrested on Monday and appeared before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court.

He was charged with four counts of sending of menacing post to the government department.

Judge Walsh was asked by the prosecution to make it a bail condition that the accused does not contact any TD or minister.

In an outline of the allegations, he was told that on March 11 last year, an envelope “with very distressing text” was received at the Department of Health. The four charges were of a similar nature, the court was told.

One charge states that between April 14 and 17, 2019, at the Department of Health at Baggot Street in Dublin, he allegedly posted a parcel containing leaflet with handwriting on it that was offensive and menacing.

The charges are under the Communications Regulation (Postal Services) Act 2011.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed summary disposal of the case.

Judge Walsh accepted jurisdiction for the case to be dealt with at district court level.

He remanded Mr Watts on bail to appear again next month when he will have to indicate how he intends to plead.

The judge ordered him to have no contact with any member of the Oireachtas or government department including by electronic means.

He was remanded on bail on his own bond of €1,000. Legal aid was granted after the court heard he was unemployed and on social welfare.

Disclosure of prosecution evidence was provided to the defence, including copies of the garda custody record, material evidence and interviews.