Man charged with sending menacing mail to Department of Health

Man charged with sending menacing mail to Department of Health

Mark Watts (50), of Nicholastown, Athy, Co. Kildare leaving court. Picture: Collins Courts

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 16:05 PM
Tom Tuite

A 50-year-old man accused of sending threatening post to the Department of Health's offices in Dublin has been barred from contacting any member of the Oireachtas.

Mark Watts, of Nicholastown, Athy, Co Kildare, was arrested on Monday and appeared before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court.

He was charged with four counts of sending of menacing post to the government department.

Judge Walsh was asked by the prosecution to make it a bail condition that the accused does not contact any TD or minister.

In an outline of the allegations, he was told that on March 11 last year, an envelope “with very distressing text” was received at the Department of Health. The four charges were of a similar nature, the court was told.

One charge states that between April 14 and 17, 2019, at the Department of Health at Baggot Street in Dublin, he allegedly posted a parcel containing leaflet with handwriting on it that was offensive and menacing.

Read More

Judge approves extra €900,000 payment for brain-injured Kinsale boy who 'defied all odds'

The charges are under the Communications Regulation (Postal Services) Act 2011.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed summary disposal of the case. 

Judge Walsh accepted jurisdiction for the case to be dealt with at district court level.

He remanded Mr Watts on bail to appear again next month when he will have to indicate how he intends to plead.

The judge ordered him to have no contact with any member of the Oireachtas or government department including by electronic means.

He was remanded on bail on his own bond of €1,000. Legal aid was granted after the court heard he was unemployed and on social welfare. 

Disclosure of prosecution evidence was provided to the defence, including copies of the garda custody record, material evidence and interviews.

Read More

Man charged with abducting Kevin Lunney challenges decision to hold case in non-jury court

More in this section

Garda stock Woman arrested by gardaí investigating alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body
Kevin Lunney interview Man charged with abducting Kevin Lunney challenges decision to hold case in non-jury court
Jack Hegarty Parents1 Judge approves extra €900,000 payment for brain-injured Kinsale boy who 'defied all odds'
#courtscrimehealthdublin district courtdublin

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 5, 2020

  • 1
  • 23
  • 25
  • 42
  • 43
  • 46
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices