Lithuanian gang supplying heroin into Ireland 'dismantled' in huge multi-agency swoop

Five people have been arrested in Ireland as part of a major operation by authorities here, Lithuania and Britain targeting a Lithuanian organised crime gang.

The arrests were made as part of eight searches in Dublin, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The network specialised in trafficking drugs, human beings and large-scale money laundering.

The gang was involved in trafficking “large quantities of heroin” into Ireland, north and south, according to the EU judicial body Eurojust, which coordinated the operation. It said the gang had been “dismantled”.

The five Lithuanian nationals arrested here were brought to the High Court on Wednesday on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Lithuanian authorities.

Four men were remanded in custody and a woman was released on bail.

Five searches were carried out in the North and three arrests were made.

A statement issued by Eurojust said: “Judicial authorities and police in Lithuania, UK and Ireland, with the support of Eurojust and Europol, dismantled a criminal network in drug trafficking, money laundering and trafficking in human beings.”

It said at least 65 people were exploited by the gang as street dealers, nearly all drug users trafficked into Britain and Ireland.

It said that 18 suspects were arrested in total, including “the leader of the organised crime group”, while 65 searches took place and assets seized, worth around €700,000.

“The OCG dismantled today was responsible for trafficking large quantities of heroin in Ireland and Northern Ireland,” it said.

“The leader of the OCG, a Lithuanian, was responsible for recruiting and trafficking people from Lithuania for drug trafficking and money laundering. Together with two other individuals, he set up a complex drug transport and distribution network in Ireland and the UK, in which at least 20 individuals have been involved since 2015.”

Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by members in Cork, Waterford and Kerry

A Garda statement said the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by members in Cork, Waterford and Kerry, conducted eight searches and arrested five people in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Kerry.

They were brought before a special sitting of the High Court for extradition proceedings. Four were remanded in custody and a fifth released on bail.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Organised and Serious Crime, said: "The operational activity undertaken across three jurisdictions illustrates the potential to tackle suspected criminal activity by those involved in organised crime that has an international dimension”.

A PSNI statement said the gang was "believed to be responsible for trafficking large quantities of heroin into Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland".

It said it was a “very complex” operation, spanning two and a half years.