Public alert to Gardaí leads to arrest of man in Cork burglary

Gardaí responded to a burglary in Douglas Co Cork last night. File picture. 
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 09:29 AM
Digital Desk staff

A member of the public called the Gardaí last night at 1am to report a suspected break-in on the Douglas road. 

Responding Gardaí from Togher Co Cork found that the premise had been broken into after the front window had been smashed and a small amount of cash had been taken. 

A patrol of the surrounding area discovered a man in his 20s nearby who was stopped. 

He was arrested and detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The money that was stolen from the shop was also recovered.

Speaking about the arrest, Superintendent Colm O Sullivan said: "I would like to thank the member of the public for picking up the phone and calling us.

"Their assistance enabled the Gardaí to respond more quickly, as the burglary was in progress.

"I would encourage everybody to call us immediately if they notice anything suspicious, and not to hesitate in doing so.

"Having members of the community call us when they notice something is invaluable.”

