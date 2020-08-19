Nine people arrested as part of operation targeting New IRA

Nine people were arrested on Tuesday in a major cross-border operation targeting the New IRA, the PSNI has confirmed.

Seven men and two women are being questioned on suspicion of a “wide range of terrorist activity”.

The arrests, revealed in the Irish Examiner, were conducted in homes in Derry, Tyrone and Armagh.

“I can confirm that nine people were arrested on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA,” PSNI Crime Operations Assistant Chief Constable Barbara said.

She said all nine people remain in custody.

“The seven men and two women, aged between 26 and 50 years, were arrested as part of Operation Arbacia. They are currently in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they continue to be questioned on suspicion of a wide range of terrorist activity.”

She added: “The operation was supported by An Garda Síochána, who carried out six searches at locations in Dublin, Laois, Cork and Kerry.” Saoradh, the political group linked to the New IRA, said all those arrested were members of their organisation.

Reacting, SDLP policing spokeswoman Delores Kelly said: “I very much welcome the message that this joint operation sends, that there is no hiding place in Ireland, north or south for this terrorist organisation.

“Dissident Republicans are a scourge on all the people of this Island, they have little or no support and refuse to listen to the expressed democratic wishes of the people.

“As a member of the Policing Board I’m regularly informed of the close collaboration between An Garda Síochána and the PSNI, this operation is a good example of their working relationship and their joint determination to bring these people to justice.”

The six searches by gardaí were carried out in counties Dublin, Cork, Laois, and Kerry.

The scale of the arrest operation by the PSNI is being seen as significant by security sources.

In a statement, Garda HQ said: “An Garda Síochána are this morning, 18th August 2020, carrying out a number of searches in support of an operation led by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“The searches in this jurisdiction are being carried out at locations in Dublin, Laois, Cork, and Kerry and are part of ongoing operations to combat the activities of the New IRA.

“The searches are being conducted by members of the Special Detective Unit assisted by local gardaí and Regional Armed Support Units.”

As many as four houses were searched in Tyrone and three in Derry.

Gardaí conducted six searches, including in Cork and Kerry, in support of the operation, which is being led by the PSNI.

It is the latest PSNI operation targeting the activities of the New IRA and its associates.

Earlier this month, the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted six searches and arrested two people during a two-day operation into criminality linked to the New IRA in the Strabane area.

Last June, PSNI officers recovered a bomb, primed and ready to be deployed, in Derry. They suspect it belonged to the New IRA.

They also recovered a handgun and ammunition during searches.

Dieter Reinisch, historian and expert on dissident republicans, said: “The searches of the houses of Saoradh members, and people suspected of New IRA membership, was a well-organised and well-coordinated operation by the PSNI and An Garda Síochána.”

He said security forces on both sides of the border had been “increasingly focused” on the New IRA.

“Saoradh and the New IRA have been severely weakened since the killing of Lyra McKee in spring 2019,” Mr Reinisch said, adding that security forces were putting severe pressure on the group.

“As a result, the activities of the New IRA almost ceased since autumn 2019,” the Central European University academic said.

“Since the killing of Lyra McKee, the public opinion is particularly hostile for Saoradh and the New IRA.” He said the arrest operation would further weaken Saoradh and the New IRA.