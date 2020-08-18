Gardaí make arrest in raid on suspected cannabis grow house

Gardaí have arrested a man following the discovery of a suspected cannabis grow house in Dundalk today.

The seizure was made just after 8am this morning during the search of a house at Castle Road in Dundalk.

Suspected cannabis plants were found in the house. Picture via Garda Press Office.

They found suspected cannabis plants along with around 13kg of suspected cannabis herb.

The total value of the plants and drugs seized is believed to be more than €310,000.

Officers also seized lights, fans and an irrigation system which they believe could be used in the cultivation of cannabis plants.

A man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Dundalk Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More Woman defrauded of substantial sum in smishing scam