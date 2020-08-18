Woman defrauded of substantial sum in smishing scam

Gardai in Donegal have launched an investigation after a woman was conned out of a substantial amount of money in an elaborate smishing scam.

The cash was taken from the woman's bank account after she received a text message claiming to be from her bank.

The woman was told her account had been frozen and then received a phonecall from a person claiming to be from her bank.

She was then told the name of another person in the bank who would contact her shortly.

Another person then telephoned her and she was then told to insert her card into her card reader which resulted in a large amount of money being taken from her account.

The online robbery took place between 4pm and 7.30pm on Saturday afternoon last.

Gardai in the Milford District are leading the investigation into the robbery.

Local Garda Sergeant Charlene Anderson has warned people not to disclose any of their personal details either online or over the phone.

She said "We are advising people never to respond to such emails or texts. Your bank will never contact you in this way and they will never ask for personal details.

"If people do receive suspect messages, they should screen-shot them, delete them and then contact their local Garda station."