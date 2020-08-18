PSNI and Gardaí conduct cross-border operation targeting the New IRA

A major cross-border operation targeting the New IRA was conducted this morning with multiple arrests of suspected leading dissidents in the North.

Gardaí conducted six searches in support of the operation, which is being led by the PSNI.

A PSNI statement said: "Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have made a number of arrests under the Terrorism Act across Northern Ireland today in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA."

No arrests were carried out in the Republic, but up to nine arrests have been made north of the border.

Gardaí did not intend to make arrests here and the searches are thought to have been to support the PSNI operation.

The scale of the arrest operation by the PSNI is being seen as significant by security sources.

The six searches by gardaí were carried out in counties Dublin, Cork, Laois and Kerry.

A statement from Garda HQ said: "An Garda Síochána are this morning, 18th August 2020, carrying out a number of searches in support of an operation led by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

"The searches are being conducted by members of the Special Detective Unit assisted by local Gardaí and Regional Armed Support Units."