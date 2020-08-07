Garda Colm Horkan murder investigation proceeding 'speedily as possible', court hears

Garda Colm Horkan murder investigation proceeding 'speedily as possible', court hears
Stephen Silver pictured at Castlerea District Court in June. Picture: Colin Keegan
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 12:06 PM
John Fallon

The investigation into the murder of Det. Garda Colm Horkan is progressing as speedily as possible, a court has been told.

Sgt Mark Mahon told Judge Deirdre Gearty at Harristown District Court this morning that reports are being prepared and the book of evidence is being compiled as quickly as possible.

He was responding to a query from a solicitor for Stephen Silver of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, who is charged with the murder of Det. Garda Horkan in Castlerea on June 17.

The 43-year-old was due to appear before the court by video link.

But defence solicitor Marina Moran of Gearoid Geraghty & Company said that the defendant was still receiving care at the Central Mental Hospital.

It is the fourth time that Silver has been deemed unfit to appear by video link at Harristown District Court.

Sgt Mahon said that the investigation was proceeding and was "very active at the moment" with reports being awaited.

“The book of evidence is being compiled as speedily as possible,” he said.

Judge Gearty remanded Silver in custody for two weeks to appear before Harristown District Court on August 21.

Read More

Man arrested following seizure of €115k of cannabis in Limerick

More in this section

COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA-PROTEST Man arrested following seizure of €115k of cannabis in Limerick
Police Stock Man questioned over security incidents in Belfast
Garda stock Four killed on Ireland's roads last Bank Holiday weekend with over 100 motorists stopped for suspected drink driving
#courtscrimecolm horkan

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

  • 10
  • 14
  • 25
  • 36
  • 38
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices