Man arrested following seizure of €115k of cannabis in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick arrested a man and seized €115,900 of suspected cannabis on Wednesday.

As part of a joint operation between gardaí and officers from Revenue's Custom Service, a search was carried out at a house in Castleconnell, Co Limerick.

During the course of the search, 1.1kgs of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €22,000 was seized.

Gardaí searched a car that was parked in the locality and discovered another €93,900 of cannabis products which were also seized.

A man, ages in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Loughrea District Court this afternoon.