407 sex offenders on probation in Ireland supervised last year

Reoffending rates were also highlighted by the CSO today. File picture.
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 16:38 PM
Digital Desk staff

The Probation Service supervised 407 sex offenders in the community last year.

103 people who were sentenced to life in jail were also supervised in the community after they were released from prison.

581 young offenders dealt with the Probation Service in 2019, according to its annual report.

In total, offenders carried out unpaid community work worth €3.5m instead of prison sentences.

Meanwhile, the rate of re-offending among Irish prisoners is up to 30% worse than other countries.

The Irish Penal Reform Trust made the comparison today after the publication of date from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) 

According to figures from the CSO, 55% of prisoners re-offend within three years of leaving jail.

Fíona Ní Chinnéide, from the Irish Penal Reform Trust, said based on the latest figures, Ireland compares badly to other countries. 

Ms Ní Chinnéide said: "In Germany and Norway, the reoffending rates after two-three years are in the region of 20% while in Ireland

"The recidivism rates remain too high but we're also aware that the highest rates of reoffending are among the people imprisoned for the less serious offenses. 

"We need to see increased emphasis on punishments in the community, investment in housing, mental health, addiction supports and services."

More than half of prisoners released in 2014 re-offend within 3 years


