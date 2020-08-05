Half of prisoners re-offend within three years, figures show

More than half of prisoners re-offend within three years, according to new figures.
Younger people are much more likely to re-offend than people over 50.
These new figures have been released by the Central Statistics Office.
They show 55% of prisoners released from custody in 2014 re-offended within three years.
There is a big difference in the re-offending rates across different age-groups.
Nearly 80% of released prisoners under 21 re-offended within three years.
But less than one-third of those over 50 did so.
Overall, re-offending rates declined by 9% between 2011 and 2014.
In 2011, nearly two-thirds of prisoners released in that year re-offended within three years.