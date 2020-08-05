Half of prisoners re-offend within three years, figures show

More than half of prisoners re-offend within three years, according to new figures.

Younger people are much more likely to re-offend than people over 50.

These new figures have been released by the Central Statistics Office.

They show 55% of prisoners released from custody in 2014 re-offended within three years.

There is a big difference in the re-offending rates across different age-groups.

Nearly 80% of released prisoners under 21 re-offended within three years.

But less than one-third of those over 50 did so.

Overall, re-offending rates declined by 9% between 2011 and 2014.

In 2011, nearly two-thirds of prisoners released in that year re-offended within three years.