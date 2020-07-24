Polish woman told Italian restaurant owner in Cork to 'go back to your own country'

A Polish woman who kicked in a front window at a busy Italian restaurant in Cork city shouted at the owner to, “Go back to your own country.”

Jolanta Koterba, 48, was jailed for five months yesterday for causing the criminal damage to Ristorante Rossini on Princes Street, Cork, on Thursday evening.

Koterba pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the charge of recklessly or intentionally causing criminal damage to the premises on the night of July 23 and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour.

Inspector James Hallahan outlined the background to the incident which occurred on Princes Street, one of the main locations for open air dining in the city in recent times.

Insp. Hallahan said that at 8.25 p.m. on July 23 Jolanta Koterba was present on the street.

“While there she was abusive to the owner of Rossini’s restaurant. She was shouting and using abusive language and telling him to, ‘Go back to your own country.’ It is alleged she punched him in the left arm without force but nevertheless in a threatening manner.

“Following this she proceeded to kick a pane of glass in front of Rossini’s restaurant causing it to smash and causing €800 worth of damage,” Insp. Hallahan said.

Garda Eoin Harrington was on the beat in Cork city and followed her on foot to the South Mall where he arrested and later charged her.

Koterba of no fixed address had numerous previous convictions, mainly for public order offences.

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said Koterba had cleaned up her act considerably in recent times against a background of numerous convictions.

“She was getting on great but she fell in with a group of people drinking actively. She knows she is getting a prison sentence now.

“She promises to do her level best to stay away from the people she is drinking with,” Mr Cuddigan said.

The solicitor said there was no prospect of the accused being able to pay for the €800 worth of damage.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month sentence on her on the criminal damage charge and a concurrent two months for her threatening behaviour.