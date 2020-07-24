Cork teenager told to get 'busy with work' to pay compensation for throwing rock at bus

A 15-year-old, who picked up a rock and threw it at a bus in the Blarney area, has been told he would have to pay over €500 in compensation to Bus Éireann.

The teenager appeared at the children’s court of Cork District Court.

Judge Mary Dorgan told him he would need to get busy with his part-time summer job to put together the full amount in advance of sentencing.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan outlined the extent of the damage caused to the bus.

The incident occurred after 10pm on February 19.

The youth was seen picking up a rock and throwing it at the back windscreen of the bus as it pulled away from a stop.

The 15-year-old was clearly identified on the CCTV and he subsequently pleaded guilty to the charge of causing criminal damage to the bus.

He was interviewed by gardaí in the presence of his mother and he stated, after caution, what he could see in the security footage.

“I was at the bus stop. I bent down and got a rock and threw it at the window,” the teenager said.

I don’t know, I just did. I don’t know, I just done it, I don’t know why.

He is not identified in this report as he is a juvenile.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said the youngster had €100 in court towards compensation.

Judge Mary Dorgan said the defendant had €417 to go.

The judge asked him how much more of his part-time work would he have to do to raise that.

The defendant, who was in court with his mother, replied: “A nice bit.”

“He needs to be busy with work, we have spoken already about idle hands here today. This is about you straightening yourself out. I don’t expect you do it for the court but I expect you to do it for your mother,” Judge Dorgan said.

Sentencing was adjourned until November 6 for the compensation to be paid. The judge told the teenager that she wanted him to think very carefully before he picked up a stone in the future.