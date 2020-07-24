Judge dismisses case against man accused of breaching protection order by insulting ex-wife

A man denied putting his ex-wife in fear by calling her a “f***ing Muslim bitch” when he passed her on the street.

The woman described herself flying into a panic when the disputed comment was made.

“My hands started to shake, my heart was beating fast,” she testified at Cork District Court.

Her ex-husband completely denied the charge of breaching a protection order by putting her in fear with this comment.

It was agreed that the fact that they passed each other in the street was entirely coincidental. There was disagreement about the question of a comment being made.

The ex-husband said he was aware of the existence of the protection order and would not have said anything because of it. He was with a young man at the time and was talking to him. He said his ex-wife could not have heard anything anyway as she had headphones in her ears.

The young woman said her ex-husband was alone at the time and did pass the remark which she described. She said that he always had a problem about her religion.

After hearing evidence from both sides, Judge Olann Kelleher dismissed the charge against the 48-year-old man.

The complainant said she rang her solicitor before she rang the gardaí on the afternoon of the disputed incident after 3pm on May 13 and he told her to contact the gardaí.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, wondered why she did not ring the guards straight away if she was in such fear and he said the woman’s solicitor “appears to be running the show.”

Mr Buttimer said the woman kept making false accusations against the accused. She denied this.

She said: “This man destroyed my life.”

Mr Buttimer said: “He says you destroyed his life.”

The woman repeated: “He destroyed mine.”