Judge dismisses case against man accused of breaching protection order by insulting ex-wife

Judge dismisses case against man accused of breaching protection order by insulting ex-wife
The woman testified at Cork District Court: “My hands started to shake, my heart was beating fast”. File Picture
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 17:29 PM
Liam Heylin

A man denied putting his ex-wife in fear by calling her a “f***ing Muslim bitch” when he passed her on the street.

The woman described herself flying into a panic when the disputed comment was made. 

“My hands started to shake, my heart was beating fast,” she testified at Cork District Court.

Her ex-husband completely denied the charge of breaching a protection order by putting her in fear with this comment.

It was agreed that the fact that they passed each other in the street was entirely coincidental. There was disagreement about the question of a comment being made.

The ex-husband said he was aware of the existence of the protection order and would not have said anything because of it. He was with a young man at the time and was talking to him. He said his ex-wife could not have heard anything anyway as she had headphones in her ears.

Read More

Cork teenager told to get 'busy with work' to pay compensation for throwing rock at bus

The young woman said her ex-husband was alone at the time and did pass the remark which she described. She said that he always had a problem about her religion.

After hearing evidence from both sides, Judge Olann Kelleher dismissed the charge against the 48-year-old man.

The complainant said she rang her solicitor before she rang the gardaí on the afternoon of the disputed incident after 3pm on May 13 and he told her to contact the gardaí.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, wondered why she did not ring the guards straight away if she was in such fear and he said the woman’s solicitor “appears to be running the show.” 

Mr Buttimer said the woman kept making false accusations against the accused. She denied this.

She said: “This man destroyed my life.” 

Mr Buttimer said: “He says you destroyed his life.” 

The woman repeated: “He destroyed mine.”

Read More

Residents group challenges wind farm application in Cork and Waterford

More in this section

Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Accused told gardaí he stopped having sex with alleged rape victim 'the second she asked me', trial hears
Aaron Brady2 Prosecution claims Aaron Brady wore Garda Adrian Donohoe shooting like 'badge of honour'
LC%20generic%2002 Cork teenager told to get 'busy with work' to pay compensation for throwing rock at bus
#courtsreligionprotection ordersplace: cork

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 11
  • 27
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices