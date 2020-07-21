Five teens arrested following car chase in Lucan

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 14:30 PM

Five teenagers have been arrested following a car chase in Lucan in Dublin yesterday evening.

A member of the public called gardaí to the Adamstown area at around 5.10pm to respond to an incident.

Gardaí said a number of units attended the scene and observed a vehicle leaving the area at speed.

The vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí and a managed pursuit operation ensued.

Support from the Garda Helicopter was requested.

Gardaí said the operation ended when the offending vehicle collided with the rear of another vehicle in Lucan Village. No injuries were reported.

They said that following a pursuit by Gardaí on foot, the occupants of the vehicle, five male youths in their teens, were arrested.

An imitation firearm was found during a search of the car.

All five males have been released without charge with files being prepared for the DPP.

