Man, 40s, hospitalised after being beaten with crutch in Cork city

A man in his 40s has been hospitalised in Cork city after he sustained serious head injuries when he was beaten in the head with a crutch.

A man in his 20a has been arrested for questioning in connection with the incident which occurred at Railway Lane, off Brian Boru Street in the city at 10.20pm yesterday.

The middle-aged man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man in his fifties has sustained serious injuries after a stabbing incident at Dublin Street in Blackpool on the northside of Cork city.

The man received a stab wound to his torso shortly after 4pm yesterday. The alarm was raised and Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene.

The man received medical treatment from paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

His condition is described as being serious but not life-threatening.

Gardaí sealed off the street where the stabbing occurred pending a full technical examination of the scene.

A man in his 70s was later arrested by gardaí.

Door to door inquiries will be carried out to ascertain if anyone living locally noticed suspicious activity.

Gardaí will also examine CCTV footage from the scene to track movements of individuals to and from the area at the time of the incident.