Lotto jackpot of €11m won as players urged to check tickets

generic stock news champagne celebrations lotto euromillions

Wed, 25 Feb, 2026 - 21:15
David Kent

Someone in Ireland has just become €11m richer as the Lotto jackpot was won on Wednesday night.

The lucky player matched all six numbers as well as the bonus ball to scoop the top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were: 19, 20, 22, 25, 28 and 43 with the bonus ball of 1.

In total, over 82,000 players won prizes across the Lotto, Lotto Plus One and Lotto Plus Two draws.

National Lottery bosses will confirm where the winning ticket was sold over the next few days.

It is the first Lotto jackpot win in Ireland of 2026.

Won the €250m Euromillions jackpot? Top tips on how to handle sudden wealth

Lotto jackpot of €11m won as players urged to check tickets

