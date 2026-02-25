Lotto jackpot of €11m won as players urged to check tickets
Someone in Ireland has just become €11m richer as the Lotto jackpot was won on Wednesday night.
The lucky player matched all six numbers as well as the bonus ball to scoop the top prize.
The winning Lotto numbers were:.
In total, over 82,000 players won prizes across the Lotto, Lotto Plus One and Lotto Plus Two draws.
✨LOTTO JACKPOT WINNER✨— The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) February 25, 2026
Someone in Ireland has won
🤩€11,101,286🤩#ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/NOjoyFeGMe
National Lottery bosses will confirm where the winning ticket was sold over the next few days.
It is the first Lotto jackpot win in Ireland of 2026.