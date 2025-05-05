Minister seeks to establish hangout spaces for teens with new recreation policy

The Government is to introduce a new national play and recreation policy for the first time in 20 years, with a focus on creating hangout spaces for teenagers.

Children’s minister Norma Foley has tasked officials in her department to lead on the establishment of the policy.

Ireland has not had a national play policy developed in more than 20 years, with the previous policy, known as ‘Ready Steady Play' being introduced in 2004 by then-children’s minister Mary Harney.

It is understood that the policy is being developed due to the changing play needs of children and adolescents, alongside the rising population. The most recent Census showed there are approximately 787,000 children aged between zero and 11, alongside around 500,000 teenagers between 12 and 18.

In particular, the department is to consider social spaces available for teenagers, given their rising population alongside the lower number of facilities available.

A recent review within the Department of Children found there is “little recognition of the differing play and recreation needs of adolescent girls, who are even more underserved than adolescent boys.”

It adds that it would be beneficial for local authorities to examine the recreational need of teenagers in greater depth as they require additional resources.

The report also found that outdoor play “improves children’s physical health and wellbeing, their motor skills and co-ordination, resilience, cognitive functioning and social development, and promotes their creativity and imagination”.

While the new development of the policy is ongoing, the Department of Children has highlighted that provision of play facilities has improved in recent years.

In total, there are 960 playgrounds across all 31 local authorities. In comparison, 15 local councils did not provide any play facilities for children in 1999. Councils also provide 171 multi-use games areas – which are fenced off areas for games like football and basketball – alongside 59 skate parks.

Ireland is one of only six countries to have a national play policy, alongside Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales and Canada. While developing the policy, the Government will be required to engage and consult with children and young people.

Under existing rules, it is obligatory for local authorities to engage with children and young people to receive grant funding to develop and upgrade playgrounds.

In recent years, there have been calls for the Government to review its funding for playgrounds, with then-Senator Marie Sherlock highlighting the large difference between council allocations.

Between 2017 and 2022, Clare County Council received just €30,034 under the Play and Recreation capital grant scheme, this compared to Laois which received €104,537, and South Dublin which was awarded €106,673.

Cork City Council got €59,711 in the six years up to 2022 while Cork County Council was awarded €75,673 in funding.

For 2025, the Government will make €500,000 available to local authorities for the development of new play facilities, as well as the refurbishment of existing facilities.

Applications for the scheme opened in January, with requirements for play equipment to be child safe, and councils must prove that children and young people live in the vicinity of a proposed playground.