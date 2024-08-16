Gardaí investigating terror link to stabbing of army chaplain in Galway

Gardaí investigating the stabbing of a military chaplain by a teenager at an army barracks in Galway are trying to establish whether there was a terror link and if the attacker was prompted by a radicalised third-party.

Soldiers on duty in the guard room at Renmore Barracks were forced to fire at least five shots in the air to deter the 16 year-old and then wrestled him to the ground and hold him until gardaí arrived.

Chaplain Fr Paul F Murphy, who is in his 50s, and who had been stationed at the barracks for the past 12 years, was attacked by the boy at 10.45pm on Thursday.

The chaplain was dressed in civilian clothes when the attacker, who is Irish, stabbed him a number of times with what was described as ‘a long blade knife’.

It is understood the perpetrator, who is known to the gardaí, had shown pro-Islamic tendencies. The Garda Special Detective Unit confirmed it is investigating a possible terrorist motivation.

He allegedly was unhappy with the Defence Forces involvement in peacekeeping in Mali, Africa.

Fr Paul F Murphy, who was stabbed Renmore Army Barracks in Galway. Picture: Facebook

The army had been involved there between 2013 until last year with a small force attached to EU and UN peacekeeping missions, which included the elite Army Ranger Wing which was training and helping that country’s troops combat Islamic insurgents.

Gardaí are also investigating whether the teen has mental health issues.

Fr Murphy was looked after by medics at the scene and later transferred to University Hospital Galway where he underwent further treatment.

He was later able to post on social media to say thank you for people’s prayers, love, and concern: “Sorry that I can’t reply to all messages and take all the calls coming my way. I’m doing okay; just awaiting surgery.

“All will be well.”

He will have to undergo further surgery for his wounds.

Taoiseach Simon Harris thanked the Defence Forces and garda personnel for their speedy response to the attack.

The church where Father Paul Murphy says mass. Picture: Ray Ryan

Seán Clancy, Defence Forces chief of staff lieutenant general, praised the response of the army sentries as “exemplary, swift and decisive”.

He said their professionalism ensured a dangerous situation was quickly brought under control, “protecting the lives of others in the vicinity”.

“There is no doubt that their actions were critical in preventing further harm or loss of life,” he added.

PDForra president Mark Keane said he was “shocked and saddened” by the attack on the chaplain as padres in the Defence Forces are non-combatants, have no military training or rank.

“He’s a very valued member of the military family as are all our chaplains,” Mr Keane said. “They have provided invaluable support to our soldiers, sailors and air crews throughout the years working with us both at home and on overseas missions.”