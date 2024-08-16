Gardaí probe possible terrorism motive after chaplain stabbed outside army barracks

Gardaí are investigating whether terrorism was a motive in the attack on an army chaplain in Galway.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after a chaplain at Renmore Army Barracks was stabbed on Thursday night.

The army chaplain, named as Fr Paul F Murphy, was stabbed a number of times and is being treated for injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, gardaí said.

Gardaí said the Special Detective Unit is involved in this investigation and one line of enquiry is to establish if this attack had a "terrorism motivation".

The suspect remains in detention and is being questioned in a Garda station in the North Western region. Their period of detection has recently been extended.

A Garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána wishes to reassure the public that at this time it is not believed this incident is part of a wider conspiracy.

"A thorough investigation is underway and all relevant Bureaux have been engaged and are active in progressing this investigation."

Gardaí at the scene of a stabbing at Renmore Army Barracks. Picture: Andrew Downes

Fr Murphy, who is in his 50s, was attacked outside the barracks at around 10.45pm and rushed to University Hospital Galway.

The chaplain was approached by a youth, who is understood to be Irish, outside the barracks. The chaplain then ran through the barracks gate and was followed by the youth. The teen was restrained by members of the Defence Forces.

Defence Forces personnel who were on duty in the guard room had to fire a number of shots in the air in an effort to deter the attack on the chaplain.

"This action was taken in strict accordance with force protection protocols after a Defence Forces member was assaulted by a male civilian," a Defece Forces spokesperson said.

"The soldiers on duty responded to the immediate threat with appropriate force to ensure the safety of personnel and secure the area."

The sentries then overpowered the youth and detained him until gardaí arrived and he was handed over to them. Gardaí, including members of the Armed Support Unit, responded to the incident and the teen was arrested at the scene.

It is understood that gardaí are investigating the mental health of the teenage attacker, who is known to them, and if the stabbing was self-instigated or motivated as a result of a third-party prompting radicalisation.

Fr Murphy was provided with first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital where he received further treatment.

The chaplain posted on social media to say thank you for people's prayers, love, and concern.

"Sorry that I can't reply to all messages and take all the calls coming my way. I'm doing okay; just awaiting surgery. All will be well."

Gardaí at the scene of a stabbing at Renmore Army Barracks. Picture: Ray Ryan

Kildare TD Cathal Berry, a former member of the elite Army Ranger Wing, praised the sentries for their quick thinking.

“I would like to commend them as their intervention undoubtedly saved a life and I send my best wishes to Fr Murphy for a speedy recovery,” Mr Berry said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who is also Defence Minister, condemned the "violent attack" at the barracks.

"I commend the members of the Defence Forces on duty at the time, whose intervention was critical," he said.

"Our thoughts are with the Defence Forces member injured in the attack."

Taoiseach Simon Harris said he is being kept informed on the trajectory of the garda investigation into the attack.

"A serious line of inquiry is being pursued and at this time it is important to allow gardaí to work to establish all the facts," he said.

Mr Harris said his thoughts "remain with Defence Forces Chaplin, Fr Paul Murphy, and on behalf of the government I wish him a speedy recovery and want to thank the officers of the Gardai and Defence Forces for their response".

PDForra president Mark Keane said he was “shocked and saddened” by the attack on the chaplain as padres in the Defence Forces are non-combattants, have no military training and no military rank.

“He’s a very valued member of the military family as are all our chaplains. They have provided invaluable support to our soldiers, sailors and air crews throughout the years working with us both at home and on overseas missions,” Mr Keane said.