'The average water use of one person is 133 litres a day': Public urged to limit water usage

Uisce Éireann has issued a renewed appeal to people calling on them to take practical steps to limit their daily water usage.

It comes as research found more than half of of Irish households admit to wasting water. The announcement follows news of a nationwide Status Yellow high temperature warning that was issued on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to hit 30C in parts of the country over the coming days.

Uisce Éireann's campaign, 'Think Water Conservation', aims to encourage the public to "play their part in protecting essential water supplies". At present, Uisce Éireann has no plans to introduce any general water restrictions or hosepipe bans.

Uisce Éireann Head of Water Operations, Margaret Attridge, said the warm, dry weather brings its "own unique set of challenges" with regards to water conservation, but she is asking that people remain conscious of their water usage habits at all times of the year.

"Some urban areas tend to see increases in demand around this time of year as schools return and people come back to work after holidays. Also, as we come into autumn and winter, storms and other extreme weather can impact on the capacity to treat and produce clean drinking water."

"For this reason, water conservation is something we should think about year-round, not just during the summer," she added.

Ms Attridge said that those unsure of their water usage habits are encouraged to check out the Uisce Éireann Conservation Calculator, to identify changes they can make to reduce their water usage.

“The average water use of one person is 133 litres per day. The Conservation Calculator provides helpful advice for those wanting to ensure they use water responsibly to improve their score rating and is free for all households to use on our website," she said.

Simple water saving tips include: