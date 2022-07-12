Feeling the heat? Here’s how to keep cool at night

It seems most of us are struggling to sleep at the minute and while we are glad to finally have some warm weather, there is nothing worse than tossing and turning while fiddling with windows and blinds in an effort to keep cool at night.

Let’s face it, in Ireland we spend most of the year trying to keep our homes warm. So, when it comes to high temperatures, it can be difficult to do the opposite.

With the warm weather set to continue, we have compiled some of the best tips to help keep yourself and your bedroom feeling breezy so you can enjoy some much-needed shut-eye.

Close curtains and blinds during the day

If your bedroom gets lots of sunlight throughout the day, keep the curtains and blinds closed. While it can be nice to open the curtains first thing in the morning and take a look at the glorious (and rare) sunshine, keeping your room in the shade is best to keep temperatures down.

You can also keep your windows open in order to let out the heat, but if it starts getting too hot, consider when your house is in the shade or when it feels a little cooler outside and open your windows during this time. If you’re lucky enough to have a fan, switch it on before you go to bed and allow some time for the air to circulate in the room.

A warm shower is actually better than a cold one before bed. Picture: iStock

Have a warm shower

While some suggest a cold shower, a lukewarm shower is actually better before bed as a cold one will close your pores, making it more difficult for your body to evaporate any excess heat. A regular warm shower can also be of benefit as your temperature will still drop afterwards. But if you can’t stand the heat — go for lukewarm.

Fill a hot water bottle with cold water

We love a hot water bottle in the winter, but why not bring it to bed during the warmer months? Fill it up with icy water and place it into your bed before you get in. This can help to cool down your sheets before you’re ready to hop in and sleep.

Exercise earlier

Exercise increases your body temperature, and it can take some time to return to normal, so avoid it too close to bedtime. Try to get your walk, run or workout in earlier in the day if possible to ensure you can keep cool at night.

Cotton or linen sheets and PJs

Cotton or linen clothes are best for keeping cool at night and the same goes for your sheets. Thin, lightweight bedsheets are more breathable and can also absorb your body heat. Similarly, light and breathable nightwear will further help to keep you cool in bed as your sleep.

You may also want to ditch the winter duvet and opt for a light sheet or a specific summer duvet instead.

Stay hydrated

We all know that staying hydrated is particularly important during warm conditions so be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day and limit your caffeine intake as well as alcohol. Keep a glass of cold water by your bed to keep you cool and hydrated, particularly if you might be sweating during the night.