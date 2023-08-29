Irish holidaymaker found dead in Ibiza hotel room 

An Irish holidaymaker has been found dead in his hotel room in a resort in San Antonio, Ibiza.

Police described the man as a 34-year-old Irish national.

He was staying at the four-star Hotel Tropical in the centre of San Antonio, and a five-minute walk from the nearest beach.

Hotel sources confirmed the holidaymaker was Irish, although the hotel has said it will not be making any official comment.

An investigation into the tourist’s death is ongoing.

Police are reportedly looking at the possibility the death was drug-related.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: “I can confirm we are investigating the death of an Irish national at a hotel in San Antonio in Ibiza.

“The autopsy will help investigators determine the cause of death.”

The alarm was raised just before 4pm on Monday. Emergency responders rushed to the hotel but the tourist was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is said to have been staying with friends at the hotel, with well-placed sources saying they had interviewed a cousin.