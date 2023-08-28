Thousands of passengers facing knock-on delays due to UK air traffic control meltdown

Thousands of passengers are facing knock-on delays to flights due to Monday's air traffic control meltdown in the UK.

Just under 100 flights into and out of Dublin Airport were cancelled due to a technical issue with air traffic control systems in the UK, while more than 10 flights in both Cork and Shannon were also axed.

It is estimated that 15,000 passengers were affected by delays and cancellations in Ireland.

Britain’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS) had “identified and remedied the technical issue” by 4pm on Monday but the knock-on effect of the glitch was still having repercussions.

The use of UK airspace was restricted as a safety measure.

In a statement, NATS said: “The flight planning issue affected the system’s ability to automatically process flight plans, meaning that flight plans had to be processed manually which cannot be done at the same volume, hence the requirement for traffic flow restrictions.”

Under EU law, airlines must offer affected passengers refunds, or a seat on the next available flight, or at a later time of the passenger's choosing.

If a passenger wants to be put on the next available flight, the

airline must provide meals and accommodation until the alternative flight is provided.

Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers warned of a 'major' knock-on impact. Picture: Clive Wasson

The DAA – which manages the airports in both Cork and Dublin – has urged passengers to check with their airlines to establish the status of their flights.

Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers warned of a “major” knock-on impact.

“Traffic flow restrictions have been introduced to maintain safety in the sky and it will have significant impacts on passengers flying in and out of Dublin, and there are multiple slot restrictions,” Mr Chambers said.

Ryanair has hit out at what it describes as "another UK Air Traffic Control failure".

“We sincerely apologise for this UK ATC failure which is beyond Ryanair’s control and is affecting all airlines operating to/from the UK," a spokesperson for the airline said.

Social media was flooded with people saying they were stuck on planes on the tarmac during a busy travel period as the school holidays drew to a close.

Among those impacted were several Irish athletes returning from the athletics World Championships in Budapest.