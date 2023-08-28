Ironman competitor to be buried in Canada almost two weeks after his death in Youghal

The funeral of endurance athlete Ivan Chittenden will take place in Canada on Saturday — almost two weeks after his death in Ironman in Youghal.

A celebration of his life will be held in Toronto on Saturday afternoon, which will be streamed online. Funeral details for the Toronto man have been published as the Ironman community is hit by another death. An American woman died in the swim section of the Ironman World Championship in Lahti, Finland on Saturday, six days after the deaths of Mr Chittenden and Meath native Brendan Wall in Youghal.

In a statement, Ironman said: “On a day meant to celebrate the spirit and achievements of our IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship athletes, we are devastated to share the passing of one of our race competitors. The athlete was extracted from the water approximately halfway into the swim, received immediate medical assistance by water safety first responders, and continued to receive treatment on shore by emergency personnel, including two event doctors.

"Despite all medical efforts, the athlete passed away. Our thoughts and care are with the family and friends of the athlete, who we will continue to support as they go through this very difficult time. We also have great appreciation for the medical and safety teams who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support.”

It brings to four the number of deaths in Ironman competitions in August, with the first fatality of the month in Estonia.

In an online obituary, Youghal competitor Ivan Chittenden has been described as a man with a love for life, with an “ability, always, to see the positive”, as well as person who was a “joy and inspiration to everyone he encountered”.

It added: “Although we are heartbroken, we take comfort from knowing how much he enriched our lives. His legacy of love and kindness will endure.”

He took up endurance athletics in his early 50s and had taken part in all six major marathons in Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York City and Tokyo.

The obituary added: “In 2012 he met his cherished Siobhan and began a romance for the ages. The two shared a love that was apparent to all. Ivan was a devoted stepfather who treasured his stepchildren, Jack and Kate, and the time he spent with them.”

He had worked with EY Canada for several years, retiring in 2021. He continued to do work for the company on a consultancy basis, according to the tribute.

Preparations for his funeral are being made as gardaí continue their work on a file for the coroner ahead of inquests into the deaths of both him and Mr Wall, who was laid to rest in Meath last week. Triathlon Ireland, the governing body in Ireland for the sport, issued a statement the day after the deaths saying it had not sanctioned the race in Youghal because of concerns about sea conditions.

In a statement two days after the race, Ironman said that representatives of Triathlon Ireland told Ironman Ireland officials on the ground in Youghal that they would not approve the sanctioning of the event “several hours” after the swim. Ironman has now been asked to prepare a report on the Youghal event for Cork County Council, leading sponsors of the event.